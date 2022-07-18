Lil Uzi Vert changes pronouns to they/them

Lil Uzi Vert has quietly changed their pronouns to they/them on Instagram on Sunday (17 July).

The “XO Tour Llif3” rapper – real name Symere Bysil Woods – has been a long-time supporter of the LBGT+ community and has often worn gender-fluid clothing as well as rainbow-coloured outfits during Pride month.

“They/Them” is typically used by those who identify as non-binary. Uzi Vert’s adjustment comes a little over a month after International Non-Binary Day on 14 June.

Uzi Vert has yet to make a public announcement regarding the change, however, they did respond with, “Yo yeat” to a recent tweet directed at them, which said, “Yo they”.

The news comes on the heels of their latest released SoundCloud track, “Space Cadet”, which they had been working on for three years.

Previously, in 2019, the artist had announced that they were “done with music”.

“I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports, but I’m done with music. I deleted everything. I wanna be normal... I wanna wake up in 2013.”

Lil Uzi Vert Instagram (Lil Uzi Vert/Instagram screenshot)

Later, Uzi Vert clarified their remarks, instead claiming that their record label was preventing them from releasing new music.

“Space Cadet” is currently available to stream on SoundCloud.