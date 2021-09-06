Lil Uzi Vert has claimed that fans at a Miami festival “ripped” his forehead diamond off when he jumped into the crowd.

The 26-year-old rapper had the precious jewel implanted into his head earlier this year, but explained to a TMZ cameraman that fans “kind of ripped [the diamond] out”, during his show at Rolling Loud Festival in July.

The “Drankin N Smokin” rapper confirmed that the $24m (£17m) diamond is still in his possession, however, it is unclear if he plans to get it reattached for the third time.

The rapper unveiled the implant in February, saying the pink rock was “10, almost 11 carats” and he chose to put it in his forehead because he couldn’t trust himself not to lose it.

He has been paying for it in instalments since 2017.

In June 2021, the rapper temporarily removed the piercing that was implanted in his forehead, three months after unveiling the ostentatious accessory.

While a representative for jeweller Elliott Eliantte claimed the diamond was as “safe as any other piercing” in an interview with Rolling Stone, just days after Lil Uzi Vert had the rock fitted, he said it was causing him bleeding and posted a now-deleted gruesome photo of blood coming out of the implant.

Lil Uzi Vert rose to fame in 2016 with the song “Money Longer” and later featured on Migos’s hit single “Bad and Boujee”.

The music artist is to perform in three UK shows starting 6 September and will make an appearance at London’s Wireless Festival on 10 September.