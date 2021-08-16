Lil Wayne says he tried to take his own life when he was 12

Lil Wayne has revealed that he once tried to take his own life when he was just 12 years old.

The rapper told the Uncomfortable Conversations YouTube show about a moment where he was at home alone and went to fetch his mother’s gun.

He said he attempted to take his own life and cannot remember anything between the attempt and police arriving at the scene.

He revealed that the impetus for the suicide attempt was that he feared being in trouble with his mother for skipping school.

The rapper has previously claimed the scar caused by the gunshot wound to his chest was an “accident”.

By talking about his mental health struggles, Wayne said: “I’m hoping I can help anyone else out there who’s dealing with mental health problems by being vulnerable.

“It’s so real that if someone even has the guts, the heart, the bravery, whatever to at least admit that they have something going on up there that they’re not sure about, it’s so real that we should only react in the realest way possible.”

(Getty Images)

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.