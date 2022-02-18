Lil Wayne will return to the UK this summer for his first show since being pardoned by Donald Trump.

The rapper – real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr – has previously been prevented from travelling to the UK due to his criminal convictions. In 2011, he was forced to pull his UK tour after his visa was cancelled.

However, on Thursday (17 February), it was announced that Wayne would be performing at Strawberries and Creem Festival in Cambridge in June, marking his first UK show since 2008.

The festival takes place at ​​Childerley Orchard from 17 to 19 June, with Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems also headlining.

It will be the only European festival Wayne performs at this summer, with fans shocked by the news.

“Lil Wayne coming to the UK is MASSIVE,” one tweet read.

“LIL WAYNE AT STRAWBERRIES AND CREEM FEST. FIRST UK SHOW IN 14 YEARS. ARE YOU MAD?!?!? ALL CAPS REQUIRED,” another fan added.

On stage in 2020 (Getty Images)

Some fans said that they were “surprised” Wayne would return to the UK after he was banned from visiting the UK in 2011.

“The way they did Lil Wayne dirty the last time him came to uk I’m surprised he even cares to come here again tbh,” one Twitter user commented.

In December 2020, the rapper pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge, for which he faced a potential 10-year sentence.

However, he received a pardon from Trump just before the former president left office.