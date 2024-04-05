Lily Allen calls Beyonce ‘weird’ for decision to cover classic song ‘Jolene’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lily Allen has weighed in on debate around Beyoncé’s cover of Dolly Parton’s classic song, “Jolene”, saying she thinks that the star’s decision to cover the song is “weird”.

Beyoncé released her first country album, Cowboy Carter, to a tight-lipped reception from the country music industry which is notoriously hostile towards anyone who is deemed an “outsider”.

Her cover of the 1973 hit “Jolene” caused a stir as fans were simultaneously excited and nervous about her new take on an iconic favourite.

But the “Smile” singer isn’t a fan.

Speaking on the Miss Me? podcast she co-hosts with her friend and TV personality Miquita Oliver, 38-year-old Allen shared her candid thoughts on the album and on the “Cuff It” singer herself.

“It’s very weird that you’d cover the most successful songs in that genre,” Allen said, admitting she’d only heard some of the tracklist.

Her co-host agreed, adding: “I don’t think the ‘Jolene’ one is good... I feel like Beyoncé could’ve done a bit more with it or maybe picked something that was a little less bait to cover.”

Allen continued: “Yeah, I just feel like it’s quite an interesting thing to do when you’re like trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover.”

Originally released in 1973, “Jolene” is said by Parton to have been inspired by a red-headed bank clerk who flirted with her husband, Carl Dean, not long after they were married.

Allen thinks the decision to cover the iconic song is ‘weird’ ( Getty Images )

But Allen’s comments did not end there. She went on to refer to Azealia Banks’s social media takedown of Beyoncé in which she called her husband unattractive.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I read a comment from Azealia Banks that said, ‘Stop looking at Jay Z as if anyone wants to f*** him.’” she laughed, but admitted she doesn’t go for appearance and could possibly find him attractive as she is drawn to “power”.

As Oliver commented on how “great” the singer looks in her forties, Allen suggested she was “getting some help” to do so.

“She hasn’t had any work done, if that’s what you’re implying,” Oliver said incredulously.

“I didn’t say that, I’m saying she’s got a great team of stylists, hair people, you know, she works out a lot. She’s got access to the best trainers in the world,” Allen replied.

But Oliver insisted: “She just has good genes.”

You can read all the details so far about Cowboy Carter here.