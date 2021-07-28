Lily Allen is celebrating two years since she went sober, calling it the “best thing” she has ever done.

Allen has previously been open about her battles with addiction but has now been sober since 2019.

To mark the occasion, she posted a photo on Twitter accompanied by the caption: “Two Years Drug and Alcohol free today! Getting clean is the BEST thing I ever did, and I’ve done a lot of cool s***. Come see me in the play I’ve been working on.”

The play Allen references is 2:22 A Ghost Story, which premieres in the West End next month. Former EastEnders actor Jake Wood will be performing alongside her.

Talking about her forthcoming West End debut, Allen said: “I am so excited about getting to work on this play!”

“The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night,” she added.

Earlier this week, Allen responded to criticism of her appearance after she was called “too thin” following an appearance on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.