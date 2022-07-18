Limp Bizkit have cancelled their UK and European tour dates following concerns over frontman Fred Durst’s health.

Durst has been advised by his Doctor to take an “immediate break” from touring following some “unexpected” test results.

The band announced the news on Instagram saying: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour.

“We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.”

The post also directed fans to the band’s website to watch a video statement from Durst in which he explains that he’d gone for some physical health tests to prepare for the band’s upcoming tour.

Durst goes on to say that he learned that he needed to stay put for further testing and was told to abandon the tour.

“This was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry,” Durst said in the heartfelt video, adding: “I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible”.

“I truly am grateful to everyone who was going to take the time out of their busy lives and come and see Limp Bizkit perform this summer,” he continued.

Thanking fans for their ongoing support, Durst said: “We do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The band were due to perform two dates at London’s Brixton Academy in September as part of the tour.

The frontman was keen to stress to fans that he would be back soon, saying: “I know everything’s going to be okay.

“I’m already working on something to make it up to everyone in the UK and all over Europe”.