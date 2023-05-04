Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British singer Linda Lewis has died aged 72, her family have confirmed.

The vocalist, who achieved solo success as well as while working as a support to other artists, had been active in the music industry since the 1970s.

Lewis’s sister, Dee Lewis Clay, shared news of her death on social media on Wednesday (3 May).

“It is with the greatest sadness and regret we share the news that our beloved beautiful sister Linda Lewis passed away today peacefully at her home,” she wrote.

“The family asks that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve at this heartbreaking time.”

Lewis was known for having an impressive vocal range that spanned over five octaves.

Born Linda Ann Fredericks in West Ham in 1950, Lewis attended stage school and appeared in a non-speaking role in the British film A Taste of Honey in 1961. Three years later, she starred as a screaming fan in the first Beatles film, A Hard Day’s Night.

After teaching herself to play the guitar and the keyboard, Lewis performed at the first Glastonbury Festival in 1970.

She achieved four Top 40 hits throughout the next decade – the first coming with “Rock-a-Doodle-Doo” which reached Number 15 in the UK in 1973.

Linda Lewis (PA Archive)

Her biggest hit came with “It’s In His Kiss” – a cover of Cher’s “The Shoop Shoop Song” – which reached Number Six in 1975.

Lewis provided vocals for David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane album. She has also supported acts such as Rod Stewart, Joan Armatrading, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Rick Wakeman and Jamiroquai.

Her last-ever track, “Earthling”, a collaboration with UK band the Paracosmos, was released in March this year.

In her memoirs, Lewis reflected on her “extraordinarily rich life”. She wrote: “Would I do it all again, given a chance? No. Would I do some of it again? Certainly.”

She is survived by her husband, music agent Neil Warnock.

Additional reporting provided by PA