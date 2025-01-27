Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Linda Nolan have revealed plans for the Irish singer and actor’s funeral, which will take place this week on Saturday 1 February.

Nolan, who rose to fame in the Eighties as the family-formed girl group The Nolans, died peacefully on 15 January “with her loving siblings by her bedside”.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and went into remission the following year. In 2017, she disclosed that doctors had found a secondary cancer in her hip, which spread to her liver in 2020.

The family confirmed that she died after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year, explaining that it was one battle too much” for her weakened immune system.

In a new statement, the Nolan family has now invited fans and friends of the late star to join them in celebrating her “extraordinary life”.

“Linda was a beacon of light, strength and unwavering love who inspired everyone she met, in addition to millions around the world,” the family said.

“Her absence leaves an ache in our hearts, but her legacy will live on through the joy, hope and kindness she shared so freely.”

open image in gallery Linda Nolan will be laid to rest at a funeral service this week ( PA Wire )

The funeral service will take place at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool at 10.30am, with those who knew her or whose lives she touched invited to attend and pay their respects.

Nolan’s family acknowledged that she was born in Dublin but “made Blackpool her home – a town and community that she cherished with all her heart.

It was here that she and her sisters were spotted while performing at the Cliff’s Hotel in 1973 and booked to perform in businessman Joe Lewis’s club, The London Rooms, in the West End.

Changing their name to The Nolans after relocating to London, the group also toured with Frank Sinatra and were made resident guests on Cliff Richard’s BBC TV show, It’s Cliff Richard, which aired until 1976.

“She adored [Blackpool’s ]people and they adored her in return,” her family said. “The warmth and love the family has received from the community since her passing has been overwhelming and it has reminded them of how deeply Linda’s spirit continues to shine.”

“St Paul’s Church holds a deeply special place in Linda’s heart,” the statement continued. “It is where she married the love of her life, Brian Hudson, with whom she shared 26 wonderful years of marriage. Brian was Linda’s rock, her soulmate, and the love of her life, just as she was his.

“When Brian tragically passed away in 2007, Linda found the strength to carry on, but her love for him never wavered. St. Paul’s was also where Linda said her final goodbye to Brian, holding his funeral in the same church where they had exchanged their vows.

“Now, Linda will return to this sacred place to be reunited with Brian once more, finally at peace and back in his loving embrace.”

open image in gallery Linda Nolan with her siblings in The Nolan Sisters (PA) ( PA Wire )

Following the service, a private cremation will take place at a nearby crematorium, which will be attended by close family and friends only.

“The fans and public are welcome to gather outside the church – and in true Linda spirit – the more, the merrier!” the family said.

It has also been announced that, “in honour of Linda’s compassionate and giving spirit”, the family is endeavouring to raise as much money as possibly for Trinity Hospice, which provided “exceptional care not only to Linda in her final days” but also to her sister, Bernie.

Messages of condolences, memories and photos can also be shared to her memorial page, along with donations.

“The family is humbled by the global outpouring of love for Linda and the support they have received from around the world,” the family said in their statement.

“Linda was more than a beloved sister, friend, and entertainer - she was a symbol of hope, humour, and resilience. Her infectious laughter, her kindness and her courage in the face of life’s greatest challenges will never be forgotten.

“Her family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has surrounded them with love during this heartbreaking time. Together, we can keep Linda’s legacy alive by carrying forward the love and compassion she gave so freely.”