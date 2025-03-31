Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Linkin Park has made a major change to the homecoming date on their 2025 From Zero world tour, which resumes April 26 in Austin, Texas.

Last September, the nu-metal band kicked off their world tour in Inglewood, California. That concert marked their highly anticipated return to live performances following a seven-year hiatus after the tragic suicide of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. It also welcomed Bennington’s replacement, Emily Armstrong, as well as new drummer Colin Brittain.

The nearly year-long world tour is in support of the band’s latest album, From Zero, and features stops in major cities across North America, Europe and South America.

In an Instagram post made last week, the “In the End” band announced additional South American dates. Meanwhile, in the same post, they noted that their forthcoming September 13 show in their hometown of Los Angeles had been relocated from the previous 56,000-capacity Dodger Stadium to the significantly smaller 18,000-capacity Intuit Dome.

“If you purchased tickets previously, you will be refunded & have first shot at buying tickets at Intuit Dome. Can’t wait to see you there!” the message read.

The concert will still be opened by previously announced rapper and singer JPEGMAFIA; however, Queens of the Stone Age will no longer make an appearance.

Linkin Park was originally scheduled to perform at Dodger Stadium this September; however, the concert has since been relocated to the much smaller Intuit Dome ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

In a subsequent post, Linkin Park advertised discounted tickets to any North American “show of your choice” for only $39.95 (not including fees and taxes), with the caveat being that the seats would be randomly assigned.

Both the Los Angeles venue downgrade, along with the low-priced tickets, has led to speculation that the band is having trouble selling tickets.

The Independent has contacted Linkin Park’s representatives for comment.

From Zero, released shortly after the band’s first reunion concert, is the group’s first album since Bennington’s death. It has become a hit with critics and fans alike, with The Independent’s Helen Brown writing that while the album is nothing revolutionary, it is “certainly a re-energized return to business for a band that has been sorely missed.”

Brown further praised Armstrong for her “roaring” vocals, adding that the singer’s “new flavor is balanced by the familiarity of the nu-metal band’s crowd-pleasing chord progressions.”