Little Mix have reflected on the “worst looks” of their career to date in a new YouTube documentary aired ahead of their forthcoming hiatus.

The pop group announced last week that they will take an extended break to pursue solo projects, after 10 years together.

In the first episode of Little Mix: At Home, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards discussed memorable moments including their favourite performances and awards wins.

They struggled to pick a favourite song, eventually landing on hits including “Shout Out to My Ex”, “Touch” and “I Love You”.

Asked about their “worst looks”, however, each member had no trouble thinking of examples, referencing times where the group made headlines for their noticeably mismatched styles.

“Shall I get the catalogue out?” Thirlwall joked. “Jesus, oh lord.” She said there was one she was “scarred” by, which was a costume she wore during the Blackpool Illuminations show in 2012.

“I had a grey unitard with pops of neon and I juuuuuust wish I’d never put that on,” she said. “Don’t look for it, kids, if you’re watching this.”

“Anything from back in the early days of Little Mix,” Edwards decided. “I’ve had some bad incidents.”

Little Mix at the Teen Choice Awards in 2015 (Getty Images)

Pinnock recalled an event in the US where Edwards was wearing “this green jacket thing” and she wore “a silver top with spaceman boots”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Everyone looked mismatched, it wasn’t good,” she said. “But when you can own up to it and say, ‘This wasn’t right,’ you can learn from it.”

Little Mix in their ‘Touch’ music video (YouTube)

In the same interview, Pinnock said one of her biggest regrets was the fact Little Mix never managed to “break America”.

“It just never really took off how we wanted it to,” she said, before adding: “It is what it is, and I wouldn’t have changed anything. It’s been an incredible journey.”