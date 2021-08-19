Little Mix fans rejoice after group announce greatest hits album

Little Mix have announced their first greatest hits album, Between Us, to coincide with their 10th anniversary as a band.

Due out on 12 November, the compilation will feature 18 classic tracks as well as five newly recorded ones.

Fans of the record-breaking girl group have been displaying their excited reactions on social media. One user said: “Little Mix just give me so much power.”

Another posted: “I wanted to thank you for all these years, you were one of the best things that happened in my life, you are perfect and I am so happy to be a fan of you. I love you girls.”

“Absolutely sobbing,” one fan tweeted. “We are so proud of you. what an amazing journey, we can’t wait to hear the brand new tracks and sing our hearts out to the old songs like it’s the first time we’ve ever listened to it!”

The trio said in the statement: “We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can’t wait for you to hear.”

Between Us will be Little Mix’s first release as a threesome, following Jesy Nelson’s decision to leave the band in December 2020.