Little Mix say they will support each other during hiatus: ‘It’s a lovely way to do it’

Trio discuss their planned break on this week’s episode of ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Roisin O'Connor
Friday 03 December 2021 16:10
Comments
Little Mix have admitted their decision to take a hiatus from the group has been “terribly emotional” but pledged to support each other in their solo endeavours.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show that will air this weekend, the trio discussed the break they plan on taking after the conclusion of their 2022 Confetti tour.

“We’ve still got the tour next year and a few other bits, but it’s been an 10 incredible years and we always said if we’re going to take a little break it would be on an incredible high, at our peak, so it seems like the right time,” Jade Thirlwall said.

“We are family and love each other to bits, so what's lovely is that whatever we go off and do, we can support each other through it and celebrate each other – it's a lovely way to do it.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, whose debut film, the festive romcom Boxing Day, is released today (3 December), said it was “time to spread our wings a little bit and do our individual things”.

Little Mix, who formed on The X Factor in 2011, recently released a greatest hits album, Between Us, to mark the 10 years since they first formed.

Earlier this year, they made history as the first ever female group to win Best Group at the annual Brit Awards.

Last December, former member Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the group, citing the “toll” being in a girl band had taken on her mental health. She has since launched her own solo career with debut single “Bad Boyz”.

“We're not talking any more,” she told Graham Norton of her relationship with Thirlwall, Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. “It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.”

Also appearing on tonight’s show are Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, The Witcher’s Henry Cavill, and actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

It airs on BBC One at 10.35pm.

Additional reporting by Press Association

