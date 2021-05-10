Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock says she was ‘scared to lose fans’ over speaking out on racism

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed the difficulties she faced in the past when speaking out about racism.

The Little Mix star is promoting her forthcoming BBC Three documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power.

She told press: “I was really scared, actually, about speaking out, which is why I feel like I didn’t for so many years.”

She added that she was “scared that people wouldn’t understand, because I feel like with racism, if you don’t experience it, how are you ever going to really get it and feel it and understand it”.

Pinnock continued: “Also I was scared to lose fans, I was scared of offending fans, because that’s not what I’m trying to do at all. I literally just wanted to address how I felt.”

Leigh-Anne said she feels “empowered” since speaking about racism and is glad that “the whole world is having this conversation”.

She argued that the pop music industry is not racially diverse enough. “When I walk into work and I see a predominantly white room, I’m like, ‘But why?’” she said.

“For me, diversity is just so important and I want my children to be able to watch TV and see themselves and at the minute it’s not good enough.”

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power airs on BBC One at 9pm on 13 May and will arrive on BBC Three and iPlayer from 6am that day.