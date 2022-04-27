Little Mix have announced that the final date of their tour will be streamed live for fans to watch from home.

The girl group – Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – announced that they would be taking a hiatus at the end of their Confetti tour back in December.

The tour’s final date is scheduled for 14 May at the O2 Arena, London, and will be available to view remotely with the purchase of a live stream ticket.

The “Sweet Melody” singers shared the surprise news of their streaming plans with a post on social media late on Tuesday (26 April).

“We are so so excited to announce we will be streaming the final show of our #ConfettiTour live from London’s O2 Arena,” the announcement read.

“Every single one of you has got us to where we are today and we wanted to be able to give you the chance to watch live and be a part of the show with us.”

Tickets for the live stream are available to buy here from 9am BST on Wednesday (27 April).

In response to the news, fans – nicknamed “Mixers” – have expressed their excitement at having another opportunity to watch the group before they take a break.

“So happy for the international mixers getting what they've wanted for so long,” one wrote on Twitter.

However, some supporters have shared their disappointment that the livestream is not being provided for free.

“The least you could have done was to make this free and accessible for everyone,” one commented underneath the post.

“Really? We have to pay for it?” an upset fan asked. “International fans never got anything from you anyway, so you could at least give us a free livestream.

“We never got to experience the same things that UK fans were able to experience through those all years. Disappointed but not surprised.”

Little Mix have suggested that they do intend to reunite in the future.