How does Live Nation Concert Week work?

The US events promoter Live Nation is bringing back its popular Concert Week celebration for a 10th instalment, offering discount tickets on thousands of gigs and shows beginning next week.

The limited-time offer gives fans access to more than 5,000 shows across North America for just $25 per ticket.

More artists and genres than ever before are incorporated into this year’s Concert Week, Live Nation says, with over 900 performers partnering with the company, from 21 Savage and Vampire Weekend to Maroon 5, Alanis Morissette, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, Pixies, Iron Maiden, Blink-182 and Pink.

Other iconic artists whose shows will be up for grabs include Avril Lavigne, Cigarettes After Sex, Hank Williams Jr, John Fogerty, Kings of Leon, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ-Top, Megadeth, Meghan Trainor, The National and The War on Drugs, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Smashing Pumpkins and Sum 41.

The offer has also been expanded to more than 20 countries outside the United States and Canada, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, China and many other parts of Europe and Asia.

Gig-goers in the US and Canada can secure their discount tickets by visiting the promoter’s official site between 10am EST on Wednesday 8 May and 11.59pm on Tuesday 14 May. There you can see the full list of shows to which the offer applies.

Once you have made your choice, simply select the ticket type labelled “Concert Week Promotion”, add it to your cart and advance to checkout.

Customers of T-Mobile, Rakuten and RBCxMusic are also entitled to early access from Tuesday 7 May and Hilton Honors members can earn reward points through their ticket purchases.

Everyone is advised to be quick off the mark, however, as show tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Demand is expected to be high.