Lizzo: New track ‘Grrrls’ criticised for ‘ableist slur’ in lyrics

Some have called for the song to be taken down and re-uploaded with censored lyrics

Louis Chilton
Monday 13 June 2022 08:24
Harry Styles performs Juice with Lizzo

Lizzo has been criticised for including an ableist slur in the lyrics to her new song “Grrrls”.

The track was released on Friday (10 June), and has already faced pushback from disability activists on social media.

In the opening verse, the artist, real name Melissa Jefferson, sings: “Hold my bag, b****, hold my bag / Do you see this s***? I’ma sp**.”

The term, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US, where it is often used as a synonym for “freaking out”.

However, the term’s usage and origins have been criticised by disability organisations on both sides of the Atlantic.

On social media, fans of Lizzo and disability activists condemned the lyric, with some calling on the musician to censor the offensive line.

“My disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad,” wrote advocate Hanah Diviney on Twitter.

“‘Sp**’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”

“I’m disappointed in Lizzo for using the word “sp**” in her new song ‘Grrrls’,” wrote advocate Callum Stephen. “There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022.”

He added: “As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better.”

The Independent has contacted Lizzo’s representative for comment.

