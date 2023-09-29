Lizzo asks judge to dismiss ‘ridiculous’ harassment lawsuit

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by three former dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

In early August, the “Truth Hurts” singer was sued by three former members of her dance troupe the Big Grrrls. Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo and her production company of assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

Days later, Lizzo denied the claims, branding them “false” and “sensationalised”.

On Wednesday (27 September) evening, Lizzo’s legal team further denied “each and every allegation” in a new legal document where they requested the judge throw out the case “in its entirety with prejudice”.

“This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment,” the filing reads (via Variety).

“Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.”

The documents claims to have more than 30 “affirmative defences” which show there was “no injury, loss of damage to plaintiffs”, who it alleges “are guilty of unclean hands” and therefore not legally entitled to damages. Concluding the filing, Lizzo’s legal team asked for a jury trial instead.

Lizzo, pictured with her dancers last week (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In response, attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing Lizzo’s former dancers, said: “Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case.

“That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment.”

The new filing by Lizzo’s team comes days after the rapper was hit with another lawsuit from a former employee, and vowed to “continue” creating “safe spaces for Black fat women” in her work.

On 21 September, fashion designer Asha Daniels filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Lizzo of allowing bullying, harassment and racial discrimination to take place behind the scenes.

Lizzo has denied the allegations against her (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Lizzo’s representative vehemently denied the allegations on her behalf, calling them “bogus” and “absurd”.

Later that day, the musician was honoured by the Black Music Action Coalition for “crashing through glass ceilings”.

Receiving her award on stage surrounded by current members of the Big Grrrls, she said: “I’m going to continue to be who I am no matter who’s watching. I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping me, because they deserve it.

“I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalised people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And I’m going to continue to put on and represent and create safe spaces for Black fat women because that’s what the f*** I do.”