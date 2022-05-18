‘Fat b**** lust’: Lizzo shares Rosie O’Donnell’s lyric mistake in ‘About Damn Time’

‘Lizzo change the lyrics now,’ urged one fan

Ellie Harrison
Wednesday 18 May 2022 12:02
Lizzo has shared a video of Rosie O’Donnell admitting she got the lyrics wrong for her song “About Damn Time” – and many fans have confessed they had made the same mistake.

Actor and former talk show host O’Donnell posted a video to TikTok and Instagram in which she explained that she had mistaken Lizzo’s lyric “Tryna bring out the fabulous” for, “Tryna bring out the fat b**** lust”.

“That’s what I heard,” she told her followers. “That’s what I’ve been singing while I’m trying to figure out the dance… It’s not ‘fat b**** lust’, people, it’s ‘fabulous’.”

She added: “What’s wrong with me?”

Lizzo shared the video on her Instagram, writing: “Now @rosie... #fatb****lust.”

Fans were delighted. “I’m here for #fatb****lust tbh lol,” commented one person.

“Lizzo change the lyrics now,” added another.

A third wrote: “honestly i’m glad i’m not the only one that thought this lol.”

Many others admitted they had made the same mistake, with others saying they like O’Donnell’s interpretation “way better” and that it could spark “a whole movement”.

“About Damn Time” is the first single from Lizzo’s new album Special, out 15 July.

The track is currently in the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100 and has become the soundtrack to a viral TikTok dance.

