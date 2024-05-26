Lizzo reacts to new South Park joke about her in Ozempic special

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo has shared her thoughts on a new South Park joke made about her, which features in an episode about Ozempic and other weight loss drugs.

The singer, 36, who regularly promotes body positivity in her lyrics and on social media, faced shocking allegations of weight-shaming by her backup dancers last August, which she denies.

Lizzo – real name Melissa Jefferson – claimed South Park naming her in a joke about people being happy with their weight proved she is succeeding in reducing fatphobia.

Speaking in a video shared to TikTok, she reacted positively to South Park’s Ozempic episode and said the scene that features her name exemplifies her notoriety.

“I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*** to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*** I am and put it in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years,’ she said.

South Park was created by writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone in 1998.

In the show’s Ozempic special, one of the lead characters Eric Cartman is introduced to the drug, which was initially intended for people with Type 2 diabetes but is now marketed for weightloss.

Lizzo has shared her thoughts on a new ‘South Park’ joke made about her, which features in an episode about Ozempic ( Getty Images )

Lizzo was namechecked in a joke where a woman who had been unhappy with her weight revealed she was now on “Lizzo” a drug that “controlled all her cravings to be thinner”.

“I showed you all how to not give a f*** and I’m going to keep on showing you how to not give a f***,” Lizzo responded.

Last year, dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo alleged she had weight shamed them in an interview with America’s NBC News.

Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, who filed a lawsuit with another dancer, Noelle Rodriguez, accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment in their filing.

They alleged Lizzo weight-shamed one of them, then fired her, after recording a meeting because of a health condition.

They also accused the singer of pressuring one of them in a strip club to touch a nude performer, all of which she denies.

Lizzo issued a statement at the time claiming she was “not the villain” and said the accusations had been “gut wrenching” and “difficult”.

Shortly after the singer broke her silence, the accusers reacted in shock to Lizzo’s “disheartening” response to their allegations.

Williams told Channel 4: “Initially for me it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated.”