Lizzo UK tour: How to get tickets
‘It’s about damn time The Special Tour came to the UK and Europe,’ the singer wrote on an Instagram post
Lizzo has finally announced details for her UK and European tour.
The Special Tour will visit venues across Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and London’s O2 throughout March 2023.
The Grammy award-winning US singer will also play shows in Germany, Italy, France and Belgium and more in February and early March before arriving in the UK.
The tour is named after her recent album Special, released earlier this year. All of the UK dates will be supported by London-based singer and producer Joy Crookes.
“It’s about damn time The Special Tour came to the UK and Europe,” the “Boys” hitmaker wrote, sharing the news on an Instagram post.
“Yall been waiting for this one,” she added alongside a video that showed some highlights from previous dates.
How to get tickets:
Presale:
Lizzo’s artist presale will begin on Thursday 6 October at 12pm and will run until Friday 7 October ay 11am. Tickets are available through her website.
General sale:
General sale begins on Friday 7 October at 12pm. Tickets are available through her website alongside more information about the live shows.
