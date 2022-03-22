Lollapalooza has announced its lineup for the 2022 edition of the festival, and fans are baffled by the seeming randomness of the artists playing.

The Chicago music festival begins on Thursday, 28 July until Sunday, 21 July, and headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kygo.

Many fans shared on Twitter their confusion over Machine Gun Kelly’s top billing.

“Who keeps letting machine gun kelly play shows?” one user asked.

Another added: “let me tell you rn NOBODY coming to see that mf MGK.”

Most seemed bewildered by the hodge-podge of artists assembled: “Did they look at Tiktok’s most used songs and say ‘ayo the kids love this s***’?”

While many welcomed Metallica’s appearance one user mocked it writing: “also why metallica???? so the festival can be filled with over 40 something white guys with backworks [sic] hats and cop sunglasses?”

Lollapalooza 2022 poster (Lollapalooza.com)

Other performers include Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress, Muna, Goth Babe, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Jane’s Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid LAROI, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles and Turnstile.

Also set to play are Dominic Fike, King Princess, Still Woozy, Girl in Red, Ashnikko, Denzel Curry, Black Coffee, Duke Dumont, Willow, Royal Blood, Måneskin, Manchester Orchestra, Cordae, Local Natives, Tove Lo, and Caroline Polachek.

Lollapalooza begins on Thursday, 28 July and lasts until Sunday, 21 July at Grant Park, Chicago.