Lollapalooza has unveiled its 2023 lineup, teasing some big acts.

Headlining this year’s Chicago music festival are Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G, The 1975 and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

If you’re hoping to nab a ticket for the city’s hottest summer event – scheduled to take place between 3 and 6 August at its longtime host venue, Grant Park – read below.

When do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday (23 March) at 10am CT.

In order to get your presale code, you’ll have to sign up on the website.

A public sale of all the remaining tickets will open later.

How much do tickets cost?

The price for basic four-day General Admission bracelets will start at $365. While General Admission Plus tickets start at $675, followed by VIP tickets starting at $1,400 and Platinum tickets at $4,350.

If you’re interested in solo-day or lineup-by-day tickets, further information will be released at a later time. Children eight and under are allowed free entry so long as they are in the presence of a ticketed adult.

You can check out their website for additional details about what each tiered ticket offers.

Who else will perform this year?

Joining this year’s headlining behemoths include Fred Again, Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, JID., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tems, the Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives, and more.

Lollapalooza will take place in Chicago, Illinois, from 3 to 6 August.