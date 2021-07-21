Lorde has unveiled a new single from her upcoming album Solar Power.

“Stoned at the Nail Salon”, a melancholic ballad, is being hailed by fans as a “sad girl summer” anthem.

Solar Power will be Lorde’s third studio album and is scheduled for release on 20 August. The singer unveiled the titular single on 10 June.

Fans shared their impressions on social media after listening to the new release on Wednesday.

“Stoned at the Nail Salon” includes lyrics such as “I love this life that I have/The vine hanging over the door/And the dog who comes when I call/But I wonder sometimes what I'm missing” and “'Cause all the music you loved at sixteen you'll grow out of/And all the times they will change, it'll all come around.”

“Lorde’s new single... I am speechless. She delivered and my expectations were met,” one person tweeted about the new tune. “Legendary s*** right there. Might be her best single omg.”

“Lorde new song it’s phenomenal,” someone else wrote.

“Lorde's new song is so good, she never disappoints,” another person shared.

Someone else enquired: “Just checking in, is everyone crying to Lorde’s new song?”

The phrase “sad girl summer” was a frequent descriptor for the bittersweet track. “Lorde brought the sad girl summer back and i couldn't be happier,” a fan wrote.

“Lorde is covering her bases… hot girl summer [with “Solar Power”] and sad girl summer [with “Stoned at the Nail Salon]. If another song gets released before the album I’m hoping for a blend of the two so I can bop and cry,” another person tweeted.

“I’m sorry y’all Lorde said it’s sad girl summer,” someone else commented.

Solar Power will follow up on Lorde’s sophomore album Melodrama released in 2017, four years after her debut Pure Heroine.