Lorde addresses resurfaced videos of her ‘shushing people’ at shows

Lorde has spoken out over resurfaced videos of the singer previously “shushing people” at her concerts.

Last week, a fan-made compilation of videos that were taken at the musican’s 2017 and 2018 concerts went viral. In them, Lorde can be seen “shushing” fans who were singing along to her hit song “Writer in the Dark”.

Lorde – whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor – has since defended herself in a short clip, which was posted online by Instagram fan account @lordecontent on Sunday (24 April).

Reacting to the social media frenzy over the viral videos from her past concerts, Lorde began her statement by clarifying that she only asked concert-goers to quiet down on “one song, a couple of times when I wanted to sing it a capella or off the microphone”.

“I wanted to try something different,” she explained, adding: “If you come to my shows, you know it’s an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together.

“Also that dramatic a** move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”

Since it was shared on 17 April, the original fan-made video posted by Twitter user @KULSONITE has received nearly two million views.

The caption read: “Someone made a compilation of Lorde shushing her crowd”, accompanied by three crying face emojis.

Lorde, who is currently touring North America with her latest album Solar Power, also reflected on her past performances of “Writer in the Dark” during Sunday night’s (24 April) show in Chicago.

“I was 19, y’know – very dramatic, a lot of feelings,” the New Zealand-born singer told the crowd.

“The internet has decided this was very bad and very rude,” she continued, adding: “I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows ‘cos it’s such a communal vibe. We’re all singing and screaming all the time.

“But occasionally I think there are moments for silence and moments for sound. There are moments that belong to just one person and there are moments that are all of ours, and that’s just life.

“But I had a weird moment with it, I was like, ‘Huh, I’ve been misunderstood.’ I was sitting there this morning having gone on the internet and I was like, ‘Oh, people don’t get me’.”

She also asked the cheering crowd at the Boston show on Sunday (24 April) to singalong “Writer in the Dark” before performing the ballad onstage for the first time since 2018.

Earlier this month, Lorde was forced to postpone some of her US Solar Power tour dates due to “horrendous laryngitis”.

Lorde is also scheduled to perform in the UK and Europe this year.