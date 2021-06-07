Lorde is getting ready to release new music for the first time in four years.

The singer made the announcement on Monday via her website.

It currently displays the title of the upcoming release, “Solar Power”, as well as the message: “Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue.”

Lorde’s most recent and second album, Melodrama, came out in June 2017 and earned a nomination for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

It followed up on her 2013 debut Pure Heroine, which included hits such as “Tennis Court” and “Royals”.

The album earned her two Grammys in 2014, in the Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance categories (both for “Royals”).

“Royals” was also nominated for Record of the Year during that ceremony, while Pure Heroine was up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Lorde teased upcoming new music in November 2020, and revealed in May of that year that she had returned to the recording studio.

“You’ll probably be pleased to know my hair is big and long again,” she wrote in an email newsletter at the time. “I think after Melodrama came out I said I wouldn’t put out another record until my hair was long – both because hair takes time to grow, and I knew I needed time, and because I knew the next record would require the longest and wildest hair yet.”