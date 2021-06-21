Lorde has unveiled a release date for her new album Solar Power.

The follow-up to 2017's Melodrama will arrive on 20 August via Republic Records. Likewise, the "Green Light" singer announced a 2022 world tour with tickets going on sale starting on 25 June.

On Monday (7 June), the singer announced that new music was finally on its way after months of speculation.

Lorde’s website featured the name and artwork for her upcoming release, “Solar Power”, as well as the message: “Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue.”

Fans responded to the album news on social media with excitement, with one writing, “LORDE IS GIVING US EVERYTHING THIS TIME WE ARE REALLY NOT WORTHY.”

“Summer Solstice 2021 has been officially delayed until tomorrow, since Lorde said so,” wrote another fan.

“Obsessed with Lorde's Solar Power tracklist including a song called ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon.’ finally, some representation for me and my girls,” wrote another user.

Solar Power, according to a release, will be made available as “an eco-conscious Music Box”, which contains visual content, handwritten notes, photos and a download card.

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde said in a statement.

“I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”