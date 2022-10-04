Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following the news of Loretta Lynn’s death, tributes from celebrities and fellow musicians have begun pouring in.

It was reported on 4 October that the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter, whose songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia, died that day at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, aged 90.

Reacting to the news, former CBS news anchor Katie Couric tweeted: “So sad to hear this.”

“My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing,” commented Stella Parton, the older sister of Dolly Parton. “I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel.”

Star Trek alum Gates McFadden added: “Farewell to Loretta Lynn whose voice and journey inspired me deeply.”

“Oh, my heart is sad to learn that Loretta Lynn has passed away at 90 years old. Sending our love and prayers to her family,” Grammy-winning bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent shared. “Rest In Sweet Peace Loretta.”

Comedian Adam Conover remembered Lynn as “a truly immortal artist”.

“I was just listening to her "Portland, Oregon" when I was PDX this weekend. She just put out an album LAST YEAR at the age of *89*!” Conover tweeted.

“Rest In Peace, icon. Loretta Lynn was always one of the TRUE country artists,” honoured fellow country singer William Michael Morgan. “She influenced boys and girls of all ages (myself included) with her three chords and the truth kinda country. You will be missed, Loretta. God rest your soul.”

Dukes of Hazard actor and singer Tom Wopat honoured Lynn writing: “Tom and the Wopat Webcrew offer our condolences to Loretta Lynn’s family, friends and fans. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.”

Lynn launched her career in the early Sixties, when she already had four children.

Her songs, which painted a portrait of her as a tough, defiant woman, were in stark contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers at the time. She wrote unapologetically about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control.