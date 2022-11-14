Louis Tomlinson suffers ‘badly’ broken arm in New York

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Louis Tomlinson has been forced to cancel a week of in store signings across the UK after breaking his arm “badly” in New York.

The former One Direction singer had been performing two special shows in New York to celebrate the release of his second album, Faith In The Future, which came out last week.

After performing a show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tomlinson had played a small show at the Irving Plaza which he described as “incredible”.

According to his recent post on social media, he fell over and broke his arm “badly” on the way home from the gig.

“Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my arm pretty badly,” he said in an image posted to Instagram alongside an x-ray image of the broken arm.

“I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week,” he continued.

The 30-year-old was set to do in store signings across the UK this week, beginning on Monday at Rough Trade in London.

However, Tomlinson has reassured fans that he’ll be rescheduling all in-store dates which will be announced “very soon”.

Last week, while being interviewed about his new album, Tomlinson revealed that he hadn’t been ready for the One Direction hiatus when it began back in 2016.

The news comes after previous comments he made in October, when he said that he had thought the band’s break would only last for one or two years.

Explaining those comments in an interview with Metro.co.uk on 11 November he said: “It’s not that anyone kind of made me feel that it was going to be back in a year or two years.

“I think that was me just putting my wall of security up and going, well, hopefully, it’ll be a year or two’s time, because I wasn’t ready for that. I wasn’t ready for the break.”