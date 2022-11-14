Louis Tomlinson suffers ‘badly’ broken arm in New York
The singer is said to have broken it last week on the way back from his gig in New York
Louis Tomlinson has been forced to cancel a week of in store signings across the UK after breaking his arm “badly” in New York.
The former One Direction singer had been performing two special shows in New York to celebrate the release of his second album, Faith In The Future, which came out last week.
After performing a show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tomlinson had played a small show at the Irving Plaza which he described as “incredible”.
According to his recent post on social media, he fell over and broke his arm “badly” on the way home from the gig.
“Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my arm pretty badly,” he said in an image posted to Instagram alongside an x-ray image of the broken arm.
“I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week,” he continued.
The 30-year-old was set to do in store signings across the UK this week, beginning on Monday at Rough Trade in London.
However, Tomlinson has reassured fans that he’ll be rescheduling all in-store dates which will be announced “very soon”.
Last week, while being interviewed about his new album, Tomlinson revealed that he hadn’t been ready for the One Direction hiatus when it began back in 2016.
The news comes after previous comments he made in October, when he said that he had thought the band’s break would only last for one or two years.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Explaining those comments in an interview with Metro.co.uk on 11 November he said: “It’s not that anyone kind of made me feel that it was going to be back in a year or two years.
“I think that was me just putting my wall of security up and going, well, hopefully, it’ll be a year or two’s time, because I wasn’t ready for that. I wasn’t ready for the break.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies