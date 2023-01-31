Ludovico Einaudi stuns fan by joining him on the piano at an airport

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ludovico Einaudi stunned a young fan at an airport when he joined him on the piano over the weekend.

The Italian pianist stood alongside the fan to play his track “Nuvole Bianche” while people waited in an airport sitting area.

Einaudi who started his career as a classical composer, is also known for his moving piano ballads and film and TV scores, including This Is England.

In a video shared on Einaudi’s Tiktok, he can be seen approaching the piano and playing with one hand alongside the young boy.

The video, captioned “a truly special moment” has amassed almost 200,000 views on TikTok.

In recent months, Einaudi’s piano instrumentals have gained popularity on the platform, being used to soundtrack users’ videos.

In comments underneath Einaudi’s video, fans of the pianist have been reacting to the surprise.

“The people around [probably] have no idea what they’ve just witnessed, just incredible,” wrote one fan.

“Wow, the face when he recognised him!” said another, commenting on the boy’s reaction.

Others were imagining how they would feel if that happened to them. “That would be the moment I completely miss every single key,” joked a commenter.

“Oh my god how incredible would that be? I admire and appreciate his willingness to provide that interaction with that young man. Wow!” wrote another.