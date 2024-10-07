Luke Bryan blames ‘click bait headlines’ for backlash over Beyoncé comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Luke Bryan took to X on Sunday to clarify comments he made about Beyoncé’s Country Music Association Awards snub last week.

The country singer and American Idol judge appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show on October 1 where he advised Beyoncé to “come into our world and be country with us a little bit” following the release of her Cowboy Carter album.

On Sunday, Bryan said his comments had been taken out of context.

“I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days… I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative,” Bryan said.

“As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines.”

He assured fans that his intentions “were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love y’all.”

Luke Bryan advised Beyoncé to 'come into our world and be country with us a little bit' as he faces backlash over his comments about the musician

Beyoncé released her country-inspired eighth album, Cowboy Carter, in March this year, and collaborated with stars such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone for the record. She also made headlines for covering classics like Parton’s “Jolene” and “Blackbird” by The Beatles.

However, the album failed to land a single nomination at the CMAs and did not receive much coverage on country radio stations. Cowboy Carter was the first album by a Black woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top country albums chart.

Bryan, who is co-hosting the awards ceremony said it left everyone involved in an awkward predicament.

“It’s a tricky question,” he said on Cohen’s show. “Obviously Beyoncé made a country album. And Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back, and if she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you … as fans should do.”

He continued: “I mean, listen, I’m all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that. But just by declaring that, just because she made one… A lot of great music’s overlooked. Sometimes you don’t get nominated.

“... Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it. But where things get a little tricky and, and you know – if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit.

“Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to,” he said. “She’s probably the biggest star in music. But come to an awards show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family too … Country music’s a lot about family.”

Before the album’s release, Beyoncé hit back at her detractors, saying “the criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.”

She concluded: “This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”