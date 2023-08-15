Luke Combs announces 2024 Growing Up and Getting Old Tour: How to get tickets
Country singer will be performing 25 shows in 13 cities next year
Luke Combs will set forth on a 2024 US tour in support of his latest album Gettin’ Old, beginning next April.
On Tuesday (15 August), the 33-year-old country superstar, who is currently travelling Australia on his world tour, announced on Instagram that he will once again hit the road next year.
Combs will start his 25-date Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on 23 April 2024 before making additional stops in cities including Buffalo, New York; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Angeles, California.
His final stop on the 13-city tour will be in Houston, Texas on 10 August 2024.
For fans interested in nabbing pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster on Wednesday (23 August) at 10am local venue time, they will have to register for Combs’s fan club at lukecombs.com, after which they will receive an email with more information.
All other tickets will go on sale to the public on Ticketmaster on Friday (25 August) at 10am local venue time.
Read below for a full list of US locations on Combs’s 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour.
12 April - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field
13 April - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field
19 April - Buffalo, NY - Highmark Stadium
20 April - Buffalo, NY - Highmark Stadium
27 April - University Park, PA - Beaver Stadium
3 May - Jacksonville, FL - EverBank Stadium
4 May - Jacksonville, FL - EverBank Stadium
10 May - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
11 May - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
17 May - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium
18 May - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium
31 May - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
1 June - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
7 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium
8 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium
14 June - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
15 June - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
19 July - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
20 July - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
26 July - Washington, D.C. - FedExField
27 July - Washington, D.C. - FedExField
2 August - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium
3 August - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium
9 August - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
10 August - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
