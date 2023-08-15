Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Combs will set forth on a 2024 US tour in support of his latest album Gettin’ Old, beginning next April.

On Tuesday (15 August), the 33-year-old country superstar, who is currently travelling Australia on his world tour, announced on Instagram that he will once again hit the road next year.

Combs will start his 25-date Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on 23 April 2024 before making additional stops in cities including Buffalo, New York; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Angeles, California.

His final stop on the 13-city tour will be in Houston, Texas on 10 August 2024.

For fans interested in nabbing pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster on Wednesday (23 August) at 10am local venue time, they will have to register for Combs’s fan club at lukecombs.com, after which they will receive an email with more information.

All other tickets will go on sale to the public on Ticketmaster on Friday (25 August) at 10am local venue time.

Read below for a full list of US locations on Combs’s 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour.

12 April - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

13 April - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

19 April - Buffalo, NY - Highmark Stadium

20 April - Buffalo, NY - Highmark Stadium

27 April - University Park, PA - Beaver Stadium

3 May - Jacksonville, FL - EverBank Stadium

4 May - Jacksonville, FL - EverBank Stadium

10 May - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

11 May - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

17 May - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium

18 May - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium

31 May - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

1 June - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

7 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium

8 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium

14 June - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

15 June - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

19 July - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

20 July - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

26 July - Washington, D.C. - FedExField

27 July - Washington, D.C. - FedExField

2 August - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium

3 August - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium

9 August - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

10 August - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium