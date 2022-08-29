Mable John death: First female solo artist on Motown Records dies at 91
Singer went on the road with Ray Charles, and shared bills with Billie Holiday
Mable John, the first ever female solo singer signed to Motown Records, has died aged 91.
John was the first woman who record executive Berry Gordy signed at Motown. She later moved to Stax Records in Memphis.
John’s death was announced by the singer’s nephew, Kevin, who told The Detroit News that she had died on Thursday (25 August).
The singer spent her final years helping the homeless through her LA charity.
“We loved her and she was a kind person,” said Kevin, speaking of his aunt’s character.
A cause of death is yet to be announced.
John was born in 1930 in Louisiana. Her family eventually moved to Detroit in 1941 where she grew up.
She was one of nine children, one of whom was the famous R&B singer Little Willie John. John opened for him when he began touring in the Fifties.
Her brother died in 1968. His sons went on to become musicians too; Keith John is now a backing singer for Stevie Wonder.
John released her first ever record Who Wouldn’t Love a Man Like That under Motown (then Tamla) in 1960.
In 1966, she signed to Stax Records, stating that she made the decision to move because Motown was moving further into the pop genre. The singer, however, remained good friends with Motown label executive Berry Gordy.
Throughout the years, John has gone on the road with Ray Charles, and played on the same bill as Billie Holiday, who she claimed warned her off narcotics.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies