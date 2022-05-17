A second person involved in supplying fentanyl-laced pills to late rapper Mac Miller has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

US media reports that Stephen Walter, 49, pleaded guilty to distributing drugs that led to the death of Miller in September 2018 at age 26.

His sentencing comes after Ryan Michael Reavis was sentenced to more than 10 years behind bars last m

Originally, Reavis had asked for five years in custody. However, the US District Judge imposed a sentence of 10 years and 11 months, after hearing prosecutors read a statement from Miller’s mom, Karen Meyers.

The statement read: “My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams.”

“He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there,” it continued.

Prior to his sentencing, Reavis had told the court he didn’t know the pills he provided caused the singer’s death until he was arrested in September 2019, a year later.

“This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time,” Reavis said.

The case against a third man by the name of Cameron Pettit, who is allegedly also involved in sourcing the pills that caused Miller’s death, remains pending.

Miller died in his Los Angeles home on 7 September 2018 from a deadly combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.