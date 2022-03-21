Machine Gun Kelly has been called upon to “apologise to Black women” after comments made in a video interview which has resurfaced online.

Alice Glass, formerly of the band Crystal Castles, shared the clip from the 2012 BET Awards red carpet with the caption: “I’m sorry I have to give a trigger warning for this one. this video of mgk is disturbing.”

In the video, Machine Gun Kelly states that “Black girls give the best h***” before calling a woman off camera a “b****”.

After sharing the clip, Glass wrote: “As a white man, would you ever talk like this? fetishizing black women and in such a disrespectful way!? show respect for Black Women who’s culture you are appropriating. apologize for this @machinegunkelly this was beyond disgusting.”

Glass added: “But all this isnt just about one artist. there is a bigger picture here. this is about how men who act like this are still given power and opportunities in an industry that willfully perpetuates sexist, racist and abusive behavior. it needs to change.”

After sharing the clip, the woman who had interviewed Kelly for the video commented on the thread, saying: “This is me in the video. Girl give it a rest. I asked him a question and he answered. The end. I didn’t ask for you to put on a cape on my behalf. I’ll holler if I need you.”

The Independent has reached out to Machine Gun Kelly’s representatives for further comment.