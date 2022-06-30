Machine Gun Kelly explains why he smashed a Champagne flute over his head

‘You know when you clink a Champagne glass with a fork to [get people’s attention]?’ Kelly said. ‘Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork’

Tom Murray
Thursday 30 June 2022 16:12
Machine Gun Kelly smashes glass on his face at Madison Square Garden show

Machine Gun Kelly revealed why he smashed a Champagne flute over his head, which left him with a gash on his forehead.

After performing at Madison Square Garden, Kelly was filmed giving a speech at the afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York. “I don’t give a s***,” Kelly was heard shouting, as he broke the glass over his head.

Appearing onLate Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (29 June), the musician explained that he was trying to get everyone’s attention, but didn’t have a fork to clink against his glass.

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people’s attention]?” Kelly, real name Colson Baker, said. “Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.”

Meyers replied: “You know, in medicine, they call that ‘asking for it’.”

Recommended

“Yeah so I had a serious case of that last night,” Kelly laughed.

Machine Gun Kelly appeared on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

(Late Night with Seth Meyers / Instagram)

The “Bloody Valentine” singer posted a video of the incident on Instagram along with photos of his head bleeding.

Before the Madison Square Garden show, Kelly hosted the premiere for his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink.

In the documentary, Kelly discusses a night in July 2020 where he put a gun in his mouth while on the phone to fiancée Megan Fox.

Asked about the incident and how they’d dealt with it at the premiere, actor Fox said that the pair had “done every form of therapy that exists”.

Life in Pink is out now on Disney+.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Recommended

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in