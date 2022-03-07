Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he would love BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox.

Kelly made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (7 March), and DeGeneres asked which boyband he’d want to take the stage at his wedding.

“Which boyband am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC,” Kelly responded. “But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS... I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

Kelly added that he met K-pop stars BTS at the Billboard Music Awards and that they were “stoked to meet me”.

Actor Fox and Kelly were engaged in January 2022, after dating for over a year.

Machine Gun Kelly on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The two shared the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts.

Kelly’s caption read: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

The musician shares a 12-year-old daughter with his ex Emma Cannon and Fox shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.