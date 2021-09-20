Machine Gun Kelly mocks Slipknot during concert

Machine Gun Kelly mocked rock legends Slipknot during his performance at Riot Fest on Sunday night (19 September).

The rapper, who recently got into a brawl at the MTV VMA’s with UFC fighter, Conor McGregor, told his fans: “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f*****g weird mask on a f*****g stage.”

His dig was aimed at the heavy metal band who are infamous for wearing jumpsuits and spooky horror movie masks on stage.

Later in the set, which coincided with Slipknot’s on another stage, he said: “Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.”

Slipknot lead singer, Corey Taylor, made comments last week that could be interpreted as criticism of Kelly and his aping of Blink 182: “The [young artists] that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that’s been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new — even though it’s completely derivative.”

It’s not the first time Kelly has courted controversy with another artist after his feud with Eminem in 2018. Kelly made comments regarding the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s daughter and accused Eminem of having him blacklisted from his radio station.

In response Eminem released the diss track “Kill Shot” and said he “did not give a f**k” about Kelly.

Kelly has also generated headlines for his relationship with actor, Megan Fox, who he met whilst working on the movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Fox also starred in his music video for “Drunk Face”.