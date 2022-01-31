Machine Gun Kelly has announced he has changed the name of his forthcoming sixth album to Mainstream Sellout.

Originally titled Born with Horns, Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker got matching tattoos of that phrase to celebrate their second collaboration after 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall.

Kelly announced the name change to his fans and Barker with a video on TikTok.

In the clip, Kelly asks Barker: “We’re friends no matter what, right?” Barker firmly answers “yes”.

MGK then says to the drummer: “Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms?”

As Barker, who recently announced his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, starts to laugh, Kelly tells him: “I’m changing the album name.”

Barker, who is covered in tattoos, just laughs the news off.

Kelly later announced on Twitter that “Born with Horns” is still the title of the first song on the album.

The musician, who is engaged to Megan Fox, released the first single from the album last August. Titled “Papercuts”, the song was co-produced by Barker and also features him on drums.

It failed to make an impression on the charts, hitting a high point of 79 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mainstream Sellout does not yet have an official release date but is expected to be released in 2022.

Kelly has said the album will feature a more “guitar-heavy” sound than his previous albums.