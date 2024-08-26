Support truly

Macklemore has cancelled a forthcoming concert in Dubai, citing the United Arab Emirates‘ role in the “ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis” in Sudan.

In a post on social media, the Grammy-winning artist said that he had arrived at this decision “after careful thought, numerous conversations with trusted organisers and friends and my own reading/research”.

“I don’t take this decision lightly and think it’s important to explain why,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

“Over the last several months, I’ve had a number of people reach out to me, sharing resources and asking me to cancel the show in solidarity with the people of Sudan and to boycott doing business in UAE for the role they are playing in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis in the region.

“It was important for me to learn and really get a grasp on the situation. I never wanted to make a decision out of fear but a measured one from the heart.”

Since April 2023, Sudan has been caught in a civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), when tensions between the two led to all-out violence in the capital Khartoum and then spread across the country. The conflict has killed at least 15,000 people, according to the International Rescue Committee, while other estimates go higher.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs states that over 10 million people have been displaced by the fighting, while over 25 million are facing acute hunger.

While the UAE has denied involvement, the Sudan government accused them of fueling the conflict by arming the RSF and supporting its leader Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. UN experts also said in January they had “credible” evidence that the UAE sent weapons to the RSF from northern Chad.

“At the end of the day I have to ask myself what is my intention as an artist? The last 10 months I’ve been learning what factors/motivators feed genocide and global systemic oppression,” Macklemore’s post continued.

“I keep getting led back to self interest over collective interest at the root. Capitalism is the glue that holds this ideology together. And if I take the money, while knowing it doesn’t sit right with my spirit, how am I any different than the politicians I’ve been actively protesting against? How can I be outraged by their lack of integrity while compromising my own? How am I different than the countries that put dollars and power over human life?”

Displaced Sudanese queue to receive food portions at a makeshift camp in Gedaref, as the United Nations states that over 10 m have been displaced by the fighting in Sudan ( AFP via Getty Images )

Macklemore has shown his support for Palestinians when he released his song Hind’s Hall in May, inspired by the worldwide student protests against Israel’s war on Gaza and paying tribute to Hind Rajab.

Rajab, 6, was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza while she was waiting for rescue trapped in a car with the bodies of her dead relatives.

Macklemore has been a supporter of Palestine, and released a song inspired by student protests against Israel’s war on Gaza and paying tribute to Hind Rajab, who was killed by an Israeli strike. ( Getty Images )

“Although dismantling systemic oppression might not fully happen during my lifetime, our collective analysis is evolving. That is where it starts,” the post continued.

“When we realize our individual liberation IS Palestinian liberation. Is Sudanese liberation. Is Congolese liberation. We are being called in this moment to advocate for the most marginalized around the world. To put our own luxury and abundance aside for the collective pursuit of freedom and safety for all. What are we willing to risk in order to uproot the systems that depend on genocide for monetary gain?”

Macklemore acknowledged that the cancellation of his show will “probably jeopardise my future shows in the area, and I truly hate letting any of my fans down”.

“But until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF I will not perform there.”

“I have no judgement against other artists performing in the UAE. But I do ask the question to my peers scheduled to play in Dubai: If we used our platforms to mobilise collective liberation, what could we accomplish?” Macklemore asked.