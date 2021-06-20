Macy Gray’s call for a new American flag divides Twitter

Macy Gray has proposed that the American flag be redesigned to represent the country’s diverse population.

The “I Try” singer, 53, wrote an op-ed for Market Watch in which she argued that the flag “no longer represents democracy and freedom”.

She wrote: “The Confederate battle flag, which was crafted as a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery, is just recently tired. We don’t see it much anymore.” Referencing the Capitol riots in January, she continued: “When the stormers rained on the nation’s most precious hut, waving Old Glory – the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement.”

Addressing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other members of Congress, Gray wrote that the American flag “has been hijacked as code for a specific belief”, adding: “God bless those believers, they can have it.”

She said the flag is “tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect” and no longer represents all people. “It’s not fair to be forced to honour it,” she wrote. “It’s time for a new flag.”

The redesign Gray suggested includes making the stripes “off-white” rather than white, as she believes America is not pure but “broken and in pieces”.

She said the flag should include 52 stars, including DC and Puerto Rico. The stars, she argued, could be the “colours of ALL of us… like the melanin scale”.

The op-ed received a mixed response on social media. “WTAF?! Now the flag is too white?!” tweeted one critic. “Maybe Macy Gray needs to spend some time with our service members for a little perspective.”

“Macy Gray should recognise that the Flag she wants to replace was the Flag that these soldiers died under while trying to free African-American slaves from Democrats,” said another.

Many supported Gray’s ideas, however, with one writing: “Ironic, those denouncing Macy Gray are the same ones who applaud the Insurrectionists who beat Capitol police w/American flags. They also support autocracy & Putin. So which red, white & blue are you supporting? The hypocrisy is galling.”

“ooooooo Macy Gray got white supremacy HOT this Juneteenth mornin! Just the thought experiment got people so sensitive,” added another.

A third added: “The kind of people who fly the thin blue line and confederate flags – the kind who beat a US police officer with a flagpole flying the American flag – are upset with Macy Gray.”