Macy Gray tells critics to ‘f*** off’ after receiving backlash for anti-trans comments

Singer had made controversial remarks on Piers Morgan’s show ‘Uncensored’

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 07 July 2022 07:16
Macy Gray says 'changing your parts doesn't make you a woman'

Macy Gray has told her critics to “f*** off” after she made controversial comments about the trans community.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday (4 July), the 54-year-old singer told host Morgan: “I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

Gray’s statement followed a discussion about “the issue of transgenders in sports”. During the interview, Morgan claimed that he supported trans rights, “but not when you have people born to obvious physical superior bodies, transitioning and thrashing the women in sports”.

Gray also said she would use her/hers pronouns for trans women if they want her to, “but that doesn’t make you a woman”.

The “I Try” singer’s comments caused an outrage on social media, with some labelling her a “terf” – an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Recommended

Following the backlash, Gray had initially released the following statement: “I have nothing but love for the LGBT+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one.

Macy Gray

(Piers Morgan Uncensored)

“My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don’t hate anyone. I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth.”

But in a new post yesterday evening (6 July), she wrote: “All of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names – just becuz I said something you don’t agree with – be whatever you wana be, and fk off.”

The Independent has contacted Gray’s representatives for further comment.

