Madonna calls out ‘friend’ 50 Cent for ‘talking smack’ about her risqué photoshoot

Madonna has hit back at 50 Cent after he mocked the risqué photos she recently shared of herself.

Yesterday (2 December), the 63-year-old posted a 2003 photo of herself and the rapper looking friendly and smiling.

Alongside the image, Madonna tagged 50 Cent and wrote: “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!”

The singer added: “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.

“You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grape emogees [sic].”

Last week, Madonna posted a series of photographs that showed her posing partially nude in various positions in a bedroom.

One photograph saw the singer in fishnet tights and high heels partly underneath a bed.

50 Cent – Curtis James Jackson III – shared the photograph to his own Instagram and suggested she was too old to be posting such photos.

“Yo this is the funniest s**! LOL,” he wrote in the caption. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO.”

He also posted a photoshopped version of the picture comparing Madonna to the Wicked Witch of the East who gets squashed underneath a house in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

“Starz ask me to do a remake, I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this on,” wrote the rapper.

50 Cent went on to share a photo of someone else mocking the singer by recreating Madonna’s pose. He has since deleted the posts.

As well as directly calling out the rapper, Madonna also shared an Instagram Story in which she shared a message of self-confidence.

“Cheer up, things could be worse, you could be me for instance,” she said. “Personally, I like the way I look, but there are those that find it hard to appreciate people and things that are different. And they try to shame me or humiliate me or make me feel less than because I am not like everyone else.

“But in fact, I cherish my uniqueness and I’ve grown stronger because to be unique is to be rare.”