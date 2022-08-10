Madonna shares gushing note from Beyoncé following ‘Break My Soul’ collaboration: ‘Masterpiece Genius’
‘Thank You, Queen. I’m So Grateful For You,’ the note read
Madonna shared a gushing note she received from Beyoncé after the pair collaborated on her song “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”.
Madonna shared a photo of the note, which was attached to a huge bouquet of flowers, on her Instagram Story with the caption: “thank you !! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji]. I love the Re-Mix !”
The note itself read: “Thank You, Queen. I'm So Grateful For You. You Have Opened Up So Many Doors For So Many Woman. You Are Masterpiece Genius.
“Thank You For Allowing Me To Sing In Your Song And Thank You For Naming The Remix!!!! Love Always And Forever, B.”
The track, an accompaniment to Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, interpolates Madonna’s 1990 smash “Vogue”. It finds Beyoncé reworking the original track’s lyrics and singing alongside Madonna’s original vocals, all while mashing the track together with her recent single “Break My Soul”.
In his four-star review for The Independent, Mark Beaumont noted Madonna’s influence elsewhere on Renaissance: “The pulsing trap of “Pure/Honey” – featuring After Life levels of swearing thanks to sampling Kevin Aviance’s “C***y (Wave Mix)” – takes in a disco dream sequence en route to its Madonna-like second half.”
Since the album’s release on 29 July, Beyoncé has been forced to make a number of amendments.
First, she removed an ableist lyric from the song “Heated” after facing criticism from the disabled community.
In a statement provided to The Independent, Beyoncé’s representatives said that the slur was “not used intentionally in a harmful way”.
Then, she removed a sample from singer Kelis on the song “Energy” after the artist said her track was used without permission.
In light of the changes, Monica Lewinsky also called for Beyoncé to remove her name from the 2013 hit, “Partition”.
Beyoncé has not responded to the activist, TV personality and former White House intern.
