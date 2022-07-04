Madonna says police ‘threatened to arrest me three times’ during Blond Ambition tour
‘See how I paved the road for you b****es??’ singer wrote
Madonna has claimed that police “threatened to arrest” her on multiple occasions during her Blond Ambition tour.
The singer’s 1990 concert tour followed the release of her album Like a Prayer and sparked controversy due to its use of religious Catholic imagery.
It was branded “one of the most satanic shows in the history of humanity” by Pope John Paul II, with one show being cancelled in Italy.
On Sunday night (3 July), Madonna posted a Gif taken from a live performance of her 1984 hit “Like a Virgin” to her Instagram Stories.
“Police threatened to arrest me three times as I travelled around the world performing ‘Like a Virgin’ during the Blonde Ambition tour,” she wrote.
“The Vatican cancelled all my shows in Rome! See how I paved the road for you b****es??”
One concert in Rome went ahead on 10 July 1990 despite protests from Pope John Paul II, urging the public not to attend.
In May this year, Madonna extended an olive branch to Pope Francis, asking her to meet him after she was condemned for “blasphemous” behaviour.
“Hello @Pontifex Francis – I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear!” she wrote on Twitter.
“It’s been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters? I’ve been excommunicated three times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna.”
