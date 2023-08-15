Madonna announces rescheduled Celebration tour dates

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her forthcoming Celebration tour.

The “Holiday” singer had been forced to cancel the North American leg of her world tour earlier this year after contracting a bacterial infection.

Madonna’s tour will now begin with four sold-out shows in London’s O2 arena later this year.

A press release states: “Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled.

“Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

The North American leg of the tour will now commence on 13 December 2023 at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center, following a run of European dates.

Ticketmaster will be contacting fans who held tickets before the postponement to offer them dedicated links and unique codes, based on previous seat locations, to purchase tickets to the new Barclays Centre dates.

Advance sales begin on Tuesday 29 August and run until 31 August. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday 1 September at 10am ET.

You can find the full list of dates below:

14/10/2023 London, UK The O2

15/10/2023 London, UK The O2

17/10/2023 London, UK The O2

18/10/2023 London, UK The O2

21/10/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

22/10/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

25/10/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

26/10/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

28/10/2023 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena

1/11/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

2/11/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

6/11/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

7/11/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

12/11/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

13/11/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

15/11/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

16/11/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

19/11/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

20/1/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

23/11/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

25/11/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

28/11/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

29/11/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

1/12/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

2/12/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

5/12/2023 London, UK The O2

6/12/2023 London, UK The O2

13/12/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change)

14/12/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original Date (no change)

16/12/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center MSG - 27/8/2023*

18/12/2023 Washington Capital One Arena Original Date (no change)

19/12/2023 Washington Capital One Arena 2/9/2023

8/1/2024 Boston TD Garden 30/8/2023

9/1/2024 Boston TD Garden 31/8/2023

11/1/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 13/8/2023

12/1/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 14/8/2023

15/1/2024 Detroit Little Caesars Arena 5/8/2023

18/11/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 19/8/2023

20/1/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 20/8/2023

22/1/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 23/8/2023

23/1/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 24/8/2023

25/1/2024 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 20/12/2023

29/1/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 26/8/2023

1/2/2024 Chicago United Center 9/8/2023

2/2/2024 Chicago United Center 10/8/2023

5/2/2024 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 7/8/2023

8/2/2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 2/8/2023

13/2/2024 Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center 30/7/2023

17/2/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 18/7/2023

18/2/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 19/7/2023

21/2/2024 Vancouver Rogers Arena 15/7/2023

24/2/2024 Sacramento Golden 1 Center 13/1/2024

27/2/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 4/10/2023

28/2/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 5/10/2023

1/3/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 7/10/2023

2/3/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 8/10/2024

4/3/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com - 27/9/23*

5/3/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com - 28/9/23*

7/3/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com -30/9/23*

9/3/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com - 01/10/23*

11/3/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Kia Forum - 7/1/24 & 8/1/24*

13/3/2024 Palm Desert Acrisure Arena 11/1/2024

16/3/2024 Phoenix Footprint Center 22/7/2023

19/3/2024 Denver Ball Arena 25/7/2023

24/3/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 18/9/2023

25/3/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 19/9/2023

28/3/2024 Houston Toyota Center 13/9/2023

29/3/2024 Houston Toyota Center 14/9/2023

1/4/2024 Atlanta State Farm Arena 5/9/2023

4/4/2024 Tampa Amalie Arena 7/9/2023

6/4/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/9/2023

7/4/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 10/9/2023

14/4/2024 Austin Moody Center 21/9/2023

15/4/2024 Austin Moody Center 22/9/2023

20/4/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 25/1/2024

21/4/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 27/1/2024

23/4/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 28/1/2024

24/4/2024 Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes 30/1/2024

Cancelled Tulsa BOK Center 27/7/2023

Cancelled Nashville Bridgestone Arena 22/12/2023

Cancelled San Francisco Chase Center 15/1/2024

Cancelled Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena 18/1/2024

Cancelled Phoenix Footprint Center 20/1/2024