Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, has reflected on her childhood with the singer as a mother.

In a new interview with the singer’s friend Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, Leon described her mother as “such a control freak”.

The 25-year-old model said: “She has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Leon, who bought her apartment without financial assistance from her mother, and also put herself through college, revealed that Madonna refuses to give handouts.

“I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this,’” she said.

Leon also revealed some of the best advice her mother gave her: “It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind.”

She has previously spoken about not being given handouts from her mother in a previous interview with Vogue.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” Leon said.

Leon made her runway debut in 2018 and made her second appearance this year at New York Fashion Week for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show.