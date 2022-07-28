Madonna says she’s directing her own biopic so ‘misogynistic men’ can’t
‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me,’ singer said
Madonna says she’s writing and directing her own biopic in order to prevent “misogynistic men” from doing so.
The 63-year-old singer is currently developing the screenplay for a feature-length biopic about her colourful life and career.
In a new interview with Variety, Madonna spoke about her progress on the forthcoming film and why “no one’s going to tell my story, but me”.
“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” she said.
“It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men.
“So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.’”
When asked where in the process she is with her biopic, the “Material Girl” star said she has “a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter”.
“I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”
Inventing Anna star Julia Garner has reportedly been cast to play Madonna, as she was a “favourite from over a dozen candidates”.
Elsewhere in the interview, Maddona explained why she refuses to sell her music catalogue.
“Because they’re my songs,” she responded. “Ownership is everything isn’t it?”
The forthcoming biopic has already been set up with Universal Pictures, however, a release date has not yet been confirmed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies