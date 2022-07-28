Madonna says she’s directing her own biopic so ‘misogynistic men’ can’t

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email

Madonna says she’s writing and directing her own biopic in order to prevent “misogynistic men” from doing so.

The 63-year-old singer is currently developing the screenplay for a feature-length biopic about her colourful life and career.

In a new interview with Variety, Madonna spoke about her progress on the forthcoming film and why “no one’s going to tell my story, but me”.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” she said.

“It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men.

“So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.’”

When asked where in the process she is with her biopic, the “Material Girl” star said she has “a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter”.

Madonna (Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

“I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

Inventing Anna star Julia Garner has reportedly been cast to play Madonna, as she was a “favourite from over a dozen candidates”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Maddona explained why she refuses to sell her music catalogue.

“Because they’re my songs,” she responded. “Ownership is everything isn’t it?”

The forthcoming biopic has already been set up with Universal Pictures, however, a release date has not yet been confirmed.