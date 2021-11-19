Madonna reacts to a dog selling her old home

Madonna has reacted the news that her old home is now being sold by a dog.

Posting an Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” pop star wrote: “When you find out a dog is selling your old house for 3 times the amount you sold it for,” alongside a picture of her looking glum.

Madonna previously lived in the house two decades ago but it is now owned by Gunther, a German shepherd who inherited the property from his grandfather, also called Gunther.

Located in Miami, the house features eight bedrooms and has waterfront views.

Gunther currently lives a life of luxury in Madonna’s previous residence with a personal chef, a diamond encrusted collar and he sleeps in the pop star’s former bedroom.

The dog came into the vast fortune because his great-grandfather, also called Gunther, inherited many millions in a trust from its owner - the German countess Karlotta Liebenstein.

Since then, the Gunther’s have lived extravagant lifestyles including private jet trips to the Bahamas. Gunther also has a custom made velvet bed.

The trust, which has a number of caretakers, is now estimated to be worth around $500m (£371m) and is managed by a board which decides when to buy and sell real estate.

Madonna in a selfie published to her Instagram in August (Instagram/Madonna)

Despite the luxuries of the mansion, it is not Gunther’s main residence. He mostly resides in a villa in Tuscany.