Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Madonna hints that she is gay after taking part in TikTok trend

‘Did I just witness Madonna coming out?’ one fan asked

Nicole Vassell
Monday 10 October 2022 17:33
Comments
Madonna hints that she's gay in new TikTok video

Madonna has suggested that she is gay with a new post on social media.

The singer took part in a current trend on TikTok, in which a person declares that they are gay depending on whether they successfully make a shot into a goal.

In a video posted on Sunday (9 October), Madonna holds up a pink piece of underwear as the caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” is displayed below.

After scrunching the knickers into a ball, the “Hung Up” singer throws it towards a bin and misses the shot.

She then throws her hand up into the air before walking away.

Recommended

“Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her,” reads a fan’s supportive response.

Elsewhere in the comments section, others were similarly encouraging of Madonna expressing herself in this way.

“We are witnessing herstory,” wrote one follower, while another claimed that they were unsurprised by her declaration: “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Madonna for comment.

According to MailOnline, Madonna made possible reference to being bisexual in 1990, quoting her as saying: “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong,” when promoting the music video for “Justify My Love”.

Recommended

The star has been married twice; first to Sean Penn, from 1985 to 1989, before an eight-year marriage to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

Earlier this year, it was reported that she had parted ways with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in