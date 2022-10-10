Madonna hints that she is gay after taking part in TikTok trend
‘Did I just witness Madonna coming out?’ one fan asked
Madonna has suggested that she is gay with a new post on social media.
The singer took part in a current trend on TikTok, in which a person declares that they are gay depending on whether they successfully make a shot into a goal.
In a video posted on Sunday (9 October), Madonna holds up a pink piece of underwear as the caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” is displayed below.
After scrunching the knickers into a ball, the “Hung Up” singer throws it towards a bin and misses the shot.
She then throws her hand up into the air before walking away.
“Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her,” reads a fan’s supportive response.
Elsewhere in the comments section, others were similarly encouraging of Madonna expressing herself in this way.
“We are witnessing herstory,” wrote one follower, while another claimed that they were unsurprised by her declaration: “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes.”
The Independent has contacted a representative for Madonna for comment.
According to MailOnline, Madonna made possible reference to being bisexual in 1990, quoting her as saying: “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong,” when promoting the music video for “Justify My Love”.
The star has been married twice; first to Sean Penn, from 1985 to 1989, before an eight-year marriage to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.
Earlier this year, it was reported that she had parted ways with her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.
